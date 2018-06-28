GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Passport Seva App Released by the Government of India But You Must Stay Wary of These 15 Fake Apps

mPassport Seva app makes the process of applying for a passport much easier especially for those people who aren’t residing at their permanent addresses be it due to work or any other reasons by allowing them to make an application at the Regional Passport Office or Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra nearest to the individual.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 28, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
A mockup of the orange colour passport proposed by the government with the blue passport. The plan to introduce different colour passports based on educational qualification was criticized. (Photo: News18)
June 27th 2018 marks the ‘Sixth Passport Seva Divas’ and on this occasion the Minister of External Affairs, Ms. Sushma Swaraj gave India one of the most convenient gift ever - the mPassport Seva app.

Passport Seva official app is available on both Android as well as iOS platforms.

The newly launched app makes the process of applying for a passport much easier especially for those people who aren’t residing at their permanent addresses be it due to work or any other reasons by allowing them to make an application at the Regional Passport Office or Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra nearest to the individual.

The interview and payment can easily be scheduled on the app and the verification done by the police will be held at the address mentioned by the applicant.

The official Passport Seva app also provides the following additional features of tracking the status of your application using the application number provided or birth date as well as tracking the delivery status once the passport is dispatched. The Minister also vouched for the presence of minimum 1 Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in all of the 543 constituencies.

Despite a multipurpose legit Passport app being launched by the government, there are a few fakes one hovering in the Google Playstore and App Store portals that you need be wary of, a list of 15 such apps present on the PlayStore is as follows –

1. Online Passport Services and Seva developed by Stylish Photo Maker

unnamed

2. Aadhar Pan PNR Passport Seva developed by 7velly


pic 2

3. Passport Seva Online by Quantum Solz

pic 3

4. Passport Services E-Seva by Galaxyy Android Apps

pic 4

5. Apply Passport Online by shama Techno

pic 5

6. IN-Pass-Port by RCreation

pic 6

7. Passport Seva by iddinfotex

pic 7

8. Indian Passport Status New by Earth Corporation

pic 8

9. Online Visa Application by Indian Web Console

pic 9

10. Passport Seva Quick by Vinu K.N

pic 10


11. Passport Services by Tech4Planet Solutions Pvt. Ltd

pic 11

12. Passport Online Services by Jagdeep Kumar

pic 12

13. Passport Service Online by Hindi Apps Studio

pic 13

14. Status Enquiry India by Bhaskars

pic 14

15. Passport Status - Track Application Status Daily by Bharatiya Apps

pic 15

Apart from these 15 apps there maybe others so beware and make sure before downloading the mPassport Seva app that it has been developed and released by the Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division – MEA, Govt of India.

Official mPassport Seva app urls:


pic 16

Google Playstore
App Store

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
