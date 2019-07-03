Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Passport Seva Kendra-like Aadhaar Offices: Delhi, Vijayawada Get UIDAI Centres, 114 to Follow

These Aadhaar centres, meant to facilitate enrolment, updation and other activities, will be UIDAI's own and operate in addition to thousands of centres currently being run by banks and post offices.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Passport Seva Kendra-like Aadhaar Offices: Delhi, Vijayawada Get UIDAI Centres, 114 to Follow
Representative Image
Loading...

New Delhi: The UIDAI has operationalised the first 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra' in Delhi and Vijayawada, setting in motion an ambitious plan to set up 114 such centres by the year-end.

These Aadhaar centres, meant to facilitate enrolment, updation and other activities, will be UIDAI's own and operate in addition to thousands of centres, currently being run by banks and post offices, and in government premises (offering similar Aadhaar services), sources privy to the development told PTI.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is in the midst of setting up Aadhaar Seva Kendras' (ASKs) - similar to the concept of Passport Seva Kendras - covering 53 cities across India at an estimated project cost of Rs 300-400 crore.

The new centres are functioning on a pilot basis, the source said adding that Delhi centre - located at Akshardham metro station premises - has a capacity to handle 1,000 enrolment/updation requests a day. It comes equipped with 16 workstations and will be operational six days a week including weekends. It will be closed on Tuesday and public holidays only.

The capacity in Vijayawada centre is half that of the Delhi centre. The official who did not wish to be named further said new centres seek to provide more touch points to the public for availing Aadhaar enrolment and updation services.

As ASKs have more capacity, more requests for enrolment and updation can be processed on a daily basis compared to other centres. Besides, the new ASK model entails an online appointment management system to allow people to book a slot as per their convenience.

The UIDAI plans to complete setting up of 114 ASKs across various locations by end of 2019, the source added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram