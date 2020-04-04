Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Passport Will be Impounded on Failing to Declare Travel History, Says Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh said there could be no compromise and anyone found hiding their travel history from police or health department personnel would be dealt with strictly.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
Passport Will be Impounded on Failing to Declare Travel History, Says Punjab CM
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said those who fail to inform the authorities about their travel history will face strict action, including confiscation of their passports.

During a state Cabinet meeting to review the situation in Punjab due to COVID-19 epidemic, Singh said there could be no compromise and anyone found hiding their travel history from police or health department personnel would be dealt with strictly.

"We will take away their passports too," he warned.

To strengthen the state government's efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, Singh also authorized extension for all retiring Health department employees by three months, an official spokesperson said.

A detailed list will be submitted later to the chief minister for approval, he added.

The state Council of Ministers passed three resolutions thanking various people for their exceptional contribution to the battle against COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister said his government was immensely grateful to all those who were extending support to the government in dealing with the pandemic and he would personally thank all of them.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

