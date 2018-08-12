Passports Damaged in Kerala Floods to be Replaced Free of Cost, Says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday announced that passports damaged in floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government."There are unprecedented floods in Kerala causing huge damage. We have decided that as the situation becomes normal, passports damaged on account (of) floods shall be replaced free of charge. Please contact the concerned Passport Kendras," Swaraj tweeted.Kerala has been reeling under massive floods in which over 35 people have lost their lives and thousands of people were rendered homeless. Around 10 of the 14 districts in state have been affected by the floods.However, no fresh casualties were reported since Saturday. More than 60,000 people have been accommodated in relief camps set up in different areas, including in Wayand, where over 14,000 people had been sheltered.Ten columns of Army, a unit of Madras Regiment along with personnel of Navy, Air Force and NDRF are engaged in relief and rescue work in badly-hit districts, including Kozhikode, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad, Defence sources said.Water level in Idukki dam, the biggest arch dam in Asia, which was opened after a 26 year gap, marginally declined to 2399.16 feet at 10 am on Sunday, after hovering close to its maximum of 2,403 feet in the past few days, officials said.