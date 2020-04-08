Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Pastor Accused of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman in Andhra Pradesh

In the complaint, the woman said she was raped by a priest in Machilipatnam and was threatened to say that he will release morphed explicit images of her if she tells any authority.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pastor Accused of Raping 24-Year-Old Woman in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image.

Machilipatnam: A case has been registered against a pastor for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman here, police said on Wednesday.

The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a complaint against the pastor.

In the complaint, she stated that she was raped by the priest Joel Rachel, who also threatened to release her morphed photographs taken by him, they said.

The accused had been visiting the woman's house for prayers for the past few weeks and had taken some pictures using his mobile.

Later, he threatened to morph them.

Last Sunday, during the lockdown, the pastor visited her again and raped her while her family members were away,the complaint said.

Bases on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 376.

The victim was admitted to District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam for medical tests while the accused has been absconding, they added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,093

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,435,310

    +4,391

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,007

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,210

    +176
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres