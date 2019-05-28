English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pastor Engaging in Evangelisation Near Adi Yogi Statue Let Off After Stern Warning
Police sources said no case has been registered against him and added that the pastor had shot the video for mere ‘publicity’.
Pastor Felix Jebasingh.
Coimbatore: A pastor here has been let off with a warning, after the Isha Yoga Foundation in a complaint alleged that the preacher was hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.
The complaint was made in the light of Pastor Felix Jebasingh engaging in evangelisation at the foot of Coimbatore’s famous Adi Yogi statue, on Monday. A video grab of the incident shows Jebasingh, clad in a full-sleeve white shirt and black pant walking towards the statue and exhorting crowds gathered by the base of the monument, to “follow Jesus Christ, since Shiva will not save (you) from your sins.”
In the video that went viral, the preacher can be heard saying, “Yogi and the serpent will not protect you. Only Jesus can.”
Following the incident, employees of the Isha Yoga Foundation detained Jebasingh and handed him over the local police. The police let the pastor off after a stern warning.
Police sources said no case has been registered against him and added that the pastor had shot the video for mere ‘publicity’. The sources added that he was asked to submit a written apology for creating a flutter.
Jebasingh resides at Periyar Nagar in Ramanathapuram district and is someone who is known for controversial statements. When the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality, the pastor had raised slogans in the Coimbatore court complex urging people not to support gay marriages. The pastor then also said, “Please do not support the SC judgement. Jesus Christ is arriving. His arrival is imminent.” Though an FIR was filed against him under IPC Section 75, he was let off.
