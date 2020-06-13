Patanjali Claims It Has Discovered Substantial Cure for Covid-19 with 80% Success Rate

Yoga guru Ramdev-run Patanjali Ayurved has claimed it has discovered substantial cure for coronavirus with 80 per cent success rate as per reports.

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said the company will share the results of clinical trial soon, and that the patients treated by the said medicine have tested negative.

The company is conducting clinical trials as per government regulations.

The Health Ministry on Saturday said in the last 24 hours, a total of 7,135 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,54,329 patients have been cured of COVID-19.

The recovery rate is 49.95 per cent among COVID-19 patients. At present, there are 1,45,779 active cases in the country and all are under active medical supervision.