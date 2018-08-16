English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Patanjali's Kimbho App 'Disappears' From Google Play Store Day After Launch, Firm Calls it Conspiracy by MNCs
The Haridwar-based firm had put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store for downloads on Wednesday, almost two months after it was taken down hastily.
Patanjali's app Kimbho
New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved’s messaging app ‘Kimbho’ was on Thursday pulled down from Google Play Store, a day after its beta trial version was introduced on the platform.
The Ramdev-led firm alleged that it was a conspiracy by multinational companies against a Swadeshi firm and said the app will be back soon.
“#Patanjali #kimbho App has fallen victim of conspiracy of foreign companies #MNCs. We regret the inconveniences. It will be back soon,” said a tweet by Patanjali Ayurved spokesperson SK Tijarawala.
When contacted, Tijarawala said the trial version of the 'Kimbho' app was removed by Google without citing any reason. “We are communicating with them asking the reason why it was removed from the Play Store,” he added.
E-mails sent to Google did not elicit a response.
The Haridwar-based firm had put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store for downloads on Wednesday, almost two months after it was taken down hastily. It had also said the app will be launched officially on August 27 after fixing the shortcomings.
On May 31 this year, Patanjali had removed Kimbho, which means 'how are you' or 'what's up' in Sanskrit, from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store just a day after launch, saying it was released only for a one-day trial. At that time, several technical experts had pointed out security flaws in the app.
Patanjali is pitching 'Kimbho' as a competitor to Facebook-owned Whatsapp. Patanjali, known for its range of FMCG products, had claimed that Kimbho had witnessed around 1.5 lakh downloads in the first three hours.
