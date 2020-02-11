Patel Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Patel Nagar (पटेल नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and New Delhi district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Patel Nagar is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The fewest candidates in the 2020 elections are contesting from Patel Nagar (4 candidates).

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,98,063 eligible electors, of which 1,08,289 were male, 89,757 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patel Nagar in 2020 is 828.87.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Patel Nagar, there are a total of 2946 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,71,213 eligible electors, of which 93,450 were male, 77,625 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,55,635 eligible electors, of which 84,508 were male, 70,990 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,54,314 eligible electors, of which 86,142 were male, 68,161 female.

The number of service voters in Patel Nagar in 2015 was 136. In 2013, there were 134 and in 2008 there were 11.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Hazari Lal Chauhan of AAP won in this seat by defeating Krishna Tirath of BJP by a margin of 34,638 votes which was 29.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.05% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Veena Anand of AAP won in this seat defeating Poornima Vidyarthi of BJP by a margin of 6,262 votes which was 6.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 37.91% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Rajesh Lilothia of INC won in this seat defeating Anita Arya of BJP by a margin of 9,506 votes which was 10.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.43% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 24. Patel Nagar Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 4 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 11 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patel Nagar are: Krishna (INC), Pradeep Kumar Rawal (BSP), Pravesh Ratn (BJP), Raaj Kumar Anand (AAP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.84%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.13%, while it was 65.96% in 2013. In 2008, 56.57% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.29%.

Patel Nagar

PATEL NAGAR, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 189 polling stations in 24. Patel Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 163. In 2013 there were 163 polling stations and in 2008, there were 162.

Extent:

24. Patel Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of New Delhi district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 125 (Part) EB 1-83 and 100-126 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 126 (Part) EB No. 1-46 and 104-136 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 134 (Part) EB No. 1-127, 150-167 and 178-180. 4 municipal wards (East Patel Nagar, Ranjit Nagar, Baljit Nagar, West Patel Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Patel Nagar is 4.62 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110005, 110008, 110035, 110060

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Patel Nagar is: 28°38'57.1"N 77°11'49.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Patel Nagar results.

