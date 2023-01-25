Pathaan to Police Station: Change in Script for Assam Man Who Bought 120 Tickets for SRK’s Film

Even as the nation went in a frenzy over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’, Safidul Islam from Assam’s Dhola in Mangaldoi district could not watch the movie, despite having 120 tickets. Reason? The police picked him up at 9.30 am and released him at 5 pm on the condition that he would report to the police station daily and not go out of station.

“We were planning to watch the film, but took it as a challenge when a certain organization threatened against it. We, the members of the Northeast Minority Students Union (NEMSU), have brought 120 tickets. If someone impedes us or taunts us in the theatre, we will not be responsible for the consequences,” Islam had said, the day he got the 120 tickets for the show.

However, on Thursday, the day of the release of the movie, there was a twist in the story. The 27-year-old was detained. “I am not allowed to speak, the police say it’s for my own good,” he mentioned in a hurry.

Police sources said Islam was detained as he threatened “a particular organization of consequences if they prevented him from watching the film”.

Recently, Bajrang Dal members had stormed a cinema hall in the city and tore down and burnt posters of the film.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had then taken to Twitter, saying he had assured Bollywood superstar that the state government will ensure law and order when the film hits the silver screen. Meanwhile, security was provided at all sensitive theatres across the state to ensure smooth screening of Pathaan.

Read all the Latest India News here