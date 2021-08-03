Pathankot Chopper Crash: Seven Hours on, Two Army Pilots Still Missing

Almost seven hours after an army helicopter crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab’s Pathankot on Tuesday morning, the pilot and co-pilot are still missing.

The 254 AA helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at around 10.20 am.

Ranjit Sagar Dam is located on the border between Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and Punjab’s Pathankot district.

According to sources, two Army pilots are still missing. Their helmets have been recovered. The Rudra weaponised Advanced Light helicopter had taken off from the Pathankot base.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, was quoted by ANI as saying: “Some of the floating materials of the chopper have been recovered. Specialised forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake will we know what exactly happened."

