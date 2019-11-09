Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Pathological Compulsion' to Comment on Internal Affairs: India on Pakistan's Ayodhya Verdict Remarks

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was 'deeply saddened' at the 'insensitivity' shown at such a joyous occasion.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
'Pathological Compulsion' to Comment on Internal Affairs: India on Pakistan's Ayodhya Verdict Remarks
Image for representation.

New Delhi: India hit out at Pakistan on Saturday for objecting to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, saying Islamabad's "pathological compulsion" to comment on its internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion.

"We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," he said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

