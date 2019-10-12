Patiala Deputy Commissioner Launches App to Monitor Dengue Cases
A robber fly also known as an assassin fly eats a mosquito in Dhading, Nepal June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar - RC169A9CCF90
In an effort to curb spread of dengue, Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Kumar Amit launched the Patiala Dengue Monitoring App (PDMA) on Friday.
The app was prepared by the District Administration in Patiala along with the help of students of Thapar University, The Tribune reported.
As the name explains itself, the app will monitor the dengue in Patiala, which will include all information about the spread, causes and cases. While launching the app, Kumar said, “The app has two main purposes — informatory and reporting. With this app, residents of the city can access information of all do’s and dont’s about dengue and nearby dengue testing centres.”
“A resident can go to link to check dengue symptoms and will be directed to a nearby testing centre. He/she can also report mosquito breeding sites through this app,” he added.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne fever caused by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Mild symptoms of dengue can be confused with other illnesses that cause fever, aches and pains, or a rash. However, the most common symptom of dengue is fever with nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain).
