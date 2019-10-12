Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Launches App to Monitor Dengue Cases

The app was prepared by the District Administration in Patiala along with the help of students of Thapar University.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 12, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Patiala Deputy Commissioner Launches App to Monitor Dengue Cases
A robber fly also known as an assassin fly eats a mosquito in Dhading, Nepal June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar - RC169A9CCF90

In an effort to curb spread of dengue, Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Kumar Amit launched the Patiala Dengue Monitoring App (PDMA) on Friday.

The app was prepared by the District Administration in Patiala along with the help of students of Thapar University, The Tribune reported.

As the name explains itself, the app will monitor the dengue in Patiala, which will include all information about the spread, causes and cases. While launching the app, Kumar said, “The app has two main purposes — informatory and reporting. With this app, residents of the city can access information of all do’s and dont’s about dengue and nearby dengue testing centres.”

“A resident can go to link to check dengue symptoms and will be directed to a nearby testing centre. He/she can also report mosquito breeding sites through this app,” he added.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne fever caused by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Mild symptoms of dengue can be confused with other illnesses that cause fever, aches and pains, or a rash. However, the most common symptom of dengue is fever with nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains (eye pain, typically behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram