After Tis Hazari, Patiala House Court Battles Monkey Menace; Lok Sabha Secretariat Comes to Rescue

A large number of pending cases is not the only problem Delhi’s Patiala House Court is battling these days. The monkey menace has assumed large proportions in the court premises and hampering the work of lawyers, judges and litigants.According to court officials, dustbins are often found upside down and litter is spread all over the complex, which results in a lot of problems for the litigants and lawyers.Coming to the rescue of the harassed people, the Parliament Security Service of the Lok Sabha Secretariat has released a list of steps that one needs to take ensure to avoid a man-monkey conflict.The steps caution people from walking softly in front of monkey and to avoid any direct eye contact. “Do not make direct eye contact with monkeys. Do not cross the path between mother and Infant,” says the Lok Sabha Secretariat advisory.The steps also attempt to sensitise the general public against irritating the animals. “Do not irritate or tease the monkeys, leave them alone and they will leave you alone,” cautions the Parliamentary Security service.”In 2012, monkey menace had become rampant at the Tis Hazari court too, due to people feeding the animals in the complex. The rampaging simians had damaged court documents and even chewed on the electricity cables. The court’s administrative officials had to then direct litigants and other visitors to not feed the monkeys.Similar steps have been advised in the Patiala House Court now. “Do not feed monkeys and in case the monkey collides with your vehicle or two wheeler, do not stop there,” the advisory warns. People have also been asked to remain “light-footed while passing through monkey groups and avoid running.”“Do not get scared if a monkey makes a ‘kho kho’ noise as normal. Ignore the monkey and walk away calmly. Do not ever hit any monkey, keep hitting the ground with a big stick to make monkey leave your house or garden,” the newly released advisory says.