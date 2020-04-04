Take the pledge to vote

Patient Dead as Health Staff Fail to Find Key to Locked ICU at Hospital in MP's Ujjain

A surgeon and the hospital in charge have been removed from their posts for not providing a ventilator to the deceased and another patient who also later died.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
Ujjain: In a shocking incident, a woman died on Saturday as health staffers were unable to find the key to unlock the ICU at a medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

Laxmibai Chauhan, 55, had complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure. She was admitted to the district hospital on Thursday night and later referred to Madhav Nagar Hospital. After her samples were taken there for coronavirus testing, she was referred to RD Gardi Medical College.

The ICU here was locked and the employee posted there also absent from duty.

Her panicked family members pleaded with the staff to help locate the key and later broke the lock. However, Chauhan was declared brought dead. Her test report for coronavirus is awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar and Madhav Nagar Hospital in charge Dr Mahesh Marmat have been removed from their posts for not providing a ventilator to Chauhan and another patient, who also died later.

