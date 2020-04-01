Patient from Kerala Forcibly Discharged by Hospital in Mangaluru, Faints after Walking for 50km

Thiruvananthapuram: A 55-year-old patient from Kerala, who was reportedly forcibly discharged from a Mangaluru government hospital, walked nearly 50km and fainted as he neared the border here on Wednesday.

The Kasaragod District Police Chief, who was passing on some work, spotted the man who has been identified as Balan. He was admitted to the hospital in Mangaluru on March 21 after he fell from a coconut tree.

Balan told police that he was forcibly discharged by hospital authorities

On getting this information, the Kerala Police arranged a vehicle for the patient and his relative and dropped them home at Kanhangad, said Kasaragod Superintendent of Police PS Sabu.

Since neighbouring Karnataka has blocked border roads with Kerala following the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, patients depending on Mangaluru for their treatment are finding it extremely difficult to go there.

Seven seriously ill patients from Kasaragod have lost their lives since March 27 after the border roads were shut by Karnataka.

(With inputs from PTI)

