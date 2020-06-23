Patient Slips, Dies Waiting for Help at Covid Centre in Bikaner, Health Min Slams 'Negligent' Officials

A COVID-19 patient slipped and died of injuries at a Covid care centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday after none of those present at the centre, including the hospital staff, allegedly came to help even though his 14-year-old daughter who kept pleading, officials said.

The patient was hospitalised at the PBM COVID centre and collapsed outside after slipping due to water outside the restroom. A video clip showing the man lying in a pool of water while his daughter, who is also a Covid-19 patient, calling for help has gone viral.

A Hospital staff said, "No one wanted to pick or touch the Covid-19 patient, fearing transmission of the virus. The pandemic has changed human sentiments the definition of humanity."

Both the man and his daughter had tested positive two days ago and lodged at this COVID-19 centre.

After the incident, girl had called her mother, who then contacted their landlord. The neighbour was able to contact the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), and the hospital staff were alerted of the incident. The patient had passed away by the time, medics rushed in.

The District Collector was told about the incident and the hospital staff were ordered to pick the body.

CMHO Dr BL Meena said that the family's landlord had called him up and he in turn called Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Saleem to help the patient to be moved from the washroom.

"After a call from the landlord, I immediately called up the MS at 8.35 am and asked him to bring the man back to his bed. However, by 10 am, I received the information that the man had died."

Dr Saleem maintained that the patient had a fever and had gone to the washroom along with an attendant. "When he did not come out for some time, he knocked on the door, but there was no response. We had to break open the door. The patient had collapsed. We brought him to his bed and tried to revive him, but he did not gain consciousness."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Tuesday said that strict action shall be taken against "negligent" officials after investigating complaints against them. "Carelessness of some people will not be tolerated. Further, a Nodal Officer will also be appointed for speedy redress of complaints," he added.

