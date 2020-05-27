Patients Complain of Poor Quality Food at Covid-19 Care Centre in Maharashtra's Gondia

A number COVID-19 patients and others quarantined at a facility in Maharashtra's Gondia city complained that they were being served poor quality food and made to stay in unhygienic conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

After not getting a satisfactory reply over their complaints from the staff on duty at the COVID Care Centre set up in the district sports complex, the patients came out of their rooms in protest on Tuesday night and said they want to leave the place.

They also argued with doctors at the centre.

Later, senior health and other district officials rushed to the centre and assured the patients and others quarantined there that they would be provided food of better quality and hygiene conditions at the facility would also be improved, sub-divisional officer Vandana Sawrangpate said.

We are trying to improve things and provide better facilities at the centre," she said.

Nearly 100 people, including 40 COVID-19 patients, are lodged at the facility.

Some other coronavirus patients and suspects are lodged at another facility set up at M S Ayurvedic College in Kudwa locality of Gondia.

Collector Kadambari Balkawade also directed officials to lodge a police complaint against the contractor supplying snacks and food at the two COVID Care Centres.

The contract for supplying tea, snacks and two meals every day to patients and others at the two centres was given to Shrikrupa Swayam Rojgaar Sahkari Sanstha run by Uday Sakore, an official said.

But, following complaints of poor quality food and irregular supply timings, civil surgeon Dr Prashant Turkar, on the instructions of the collector, lodged a police compliant against Sakore under relevant sections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gondia Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Vinayak Rukhmode said a Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) would become operational in the district in next couple of days.

"This will help the district health authorities to



conduct COVID-19 tests locally on more number of people and



get faster results," he said.

As of now, samples from Gondia are sent for testing to Nagpur and results are known after a couple of days.

Till Tuesday, Gondia reported 49 COVID-19 cases, as per official figures.