Patients' Kin Can Dial AIIMS Control Room, Say Officials as Thick Cloud of Smoke Reduces Visibility to Zero
The fire destroyed samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured, officials said.
Fire engulfs AIIMS building on Saturday
New Delhi: After a fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on Saturday evening, officials at AIIMS put out a control room number for the kin of the patients admitted in the ward that is located close to the affected area.
Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media division at AIIMS, in a statement said, "As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. Information regarding them can be obtained from Control Room – 011-26593308."
Dr Vij added that the situation is being monitored closely by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.
The Microbiology department's virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted, sources said.
