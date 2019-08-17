Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Patients' Kin Can Dial AIIMS Control Room, Say Officials as Thick Cloud of Smoke Reduces Visibility to Zero

The fire destroyed samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured, officials said.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Patients' Kin Can Dial AIIMS Control Room, Say Officials as Thick Cloud of Smoke Reduces Visibility to Zero
Fire engulfs AIIMS building on Saturday
Loading...

New Delhi: After a fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on Saturday evening, officials at AIIMS put out a control room number for the kin of the patients admitted in the ward that is located close to the affected area.

Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media division at AIIMS, in a statement said, "As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. Information regarding them can be obtained from Control Room – 011-26593308."

Dr Vij added that the situation is being monitored closely by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The fire destroyed samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured, officials said.

Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.

The Microbiology department's virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted, sources said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram