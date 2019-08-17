Patients' Kin Can Dial AIIMS Control Room, Say Officials as Thick Cloud of Smoke Reduces Visibility to Zero

New Delhi: After a fire broke out at the teaching block of the AIIMS on Saturday evening, officials at AIIMS put out a control room number for the kin of the patients admitted in the ward that is located close to the affected area.

Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media division at AIIMS, in a statement said, "As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. Information regarding them can be obtained from Control Room – 011-26593308."

Dr Vij added that the situation is being monitored closely by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The fire destroyed samples and medical reports and forcing evacuation of some patients, though no one was injured, officials said.

Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.

The Microbiology department's virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted, sources said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.