Patient’s Life Saved as Pacemaker Installed on Covid-Positive in West Bengal

Ashu Bibi, 50, was admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal last Saturday with covid symptoms. She is a resident of Shibpur, Jamuria of West Burdwan. Her condition has been deteriorating since she was admitted. The cardiologist later examined her and found that she had heart problems. She needs to have a pacemaker installed as soon as possible.

But installing a pacemaker in this situation is a difficult decision for physicians. Doctors were later consulted at the super speciality wing hospital of the medical college hospital.

On Tuesday, the woman was taken to the Hospital through special arrangements and a pacemaker was installed. The doctors of Burdwan Hospital saved the life of the woman through this initiative.

Burdwan Medical College Hospital Superintendent Tapash Ghosh said, “The patient’s life was in doubt. To save her, discussions were held with the super-speciality wing of Burdwan Hospital- Anamoy Hospital. Because the treatment of heart will be done there. The patient was taken to Anamoy Hospital by a separate ambulance. There was an operation theatre sanitized. The doctors were also ready. As soon as the patient arrives, the work of installing the pacemaker begins. Within 15 minutes, the operation was completed and the patient was sent back to the hospital’s covid ward by ambulance.”

Superintendent of Anamoy Hospital Shakuntala Sarkar said, “The situation was complicated. The team of doctors performed the surgery quickly. A little delay could have created a crisis situation. But in the end, the operation was successful. The patient has been shifted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. This is a great achievement "

According to hospital sources, a pacemaker has been installed initially. After some days, a permanent pacemaker will be implanted. However, since the patient is infected with covid-19, special care was taken in this case.

Doctors said it was not possible to wait until the patient is covid-free. There was enough fear of her death. That is why the operation has been done despite the patient being covid positive. She is currently in good health.

