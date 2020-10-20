Patients Perform 'Garba' at Covid-19 Facility in Maharashtra, Videos Goes Viral

Two videos of patients performing ’garba’ at Covid-19 facilities in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, even as the Maharashtra government has appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya during the ongoing Navratri festival. In one of the videos, a number of COVID-19 patients with masks on their faces are seen performing garba along with health workers wearing PPE kits on a Bollywood song in a female ward.

In the clip, some female patients are also seen watching the performance. In another video, some male patients are seen doing garba with healthcare professionals who are in PPE kits at ’Nursing Station 15’.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Patients perform 'Garba' with health workers at the Nesco #COVID19 Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. (19.10.20) pic.twitter.com/14AkyeBzpX — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

According to some social media posts, the videos of garba performance are from the Goregaon-based jumbo COVID-19 facility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). When contacted, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.