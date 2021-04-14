Patna AIIMS Doctors Demand Rotational Quarantine, Complain of Bed Shortage for Family Members

The Resident Welfare Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna demanded a week-long rotational quarantine of doctors posted on duty at the Covid ward of the hospital as the body complained that even doctors weren’t able to get beds in hospitals for family members and relatives infected with Covid-19.

The doctors at AIIMS have given a deadline of five days to the hospital administration to fulfil their demands failing which they might go on strike. 80 junior resident doctors are on duty at Covid wards at AIIMS Patna and the number may go up as beds are likely to be increased from 120 to 150, Indian Express reported.

AIIMS in Patna has been the first choice for Covid patients from across Bihar as Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) are not being able to live up to expectations.

A total of 4157 new coronavirus cases were registered on Tuesday, out of which maximum 1,205 was from capital Patna. The tally of coronavirus cases has spiked to 2,90,385 in Bihar. Total 2,68,606 COVID patients have recovered so far in the state.

Reports said that as of now, Covid wards in more than 20 government and private hospitals are full. “As of now, we are put on non-Covid duty after a week’s duty at Covid ward. It puts non-Covid patients and our family members at risk…there are doctors deployed on other Central government duty for rotational duty,” RDA president Dr Vinay Kumar reportedly said.

There are 20,148 active cases of coronavirus in Bihar at present. Meanwhile, state health minister Mangal Pandey toured Nalanda Medical College and Hospital here during the day and took stock of COVID situation there.

