Patna: Blast in Court After Police Bring in Gunpowder Recovered from University Hostel; 1 ASI Injured

A low intensity blast took place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

A low intensity blast took place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Police said no other injuries were reported in the low-intensity blast that took place in Patna's civil court

News Desk

One assistant sub-inspector was left injured in a low-intensity blast in Patna’s civil court on Friday. The incident happened as soon as police brought in gunpowder recovered from a university hostel to the premises, officials said. No other injuries were reported and the cop is out of danger now, they added.

According to officials, assistant sub-inspector Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh’s right hand was injured in the incident. Senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said apart from Singh, no other person was injured.

“Few days ago gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel of Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. Blast happened as soon as it was kept in premises. A police official sustained injuries and is out of danger,” Sabi ul Haq, incharge, Pirbahore police station.

first published:July 01, 2022, 16:22 IST