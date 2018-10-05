English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patna Constable Held for Uploading Obscene Video on Porn Site
The matter came to light after Patna police received a complaint from a woman, who alleged that she was featured in the MMS clip on a porn site.
Representative image
Patna: A constable here was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said.
"The accused constable Mithilesh Kumar Jha - who was posted at the Police Lines - was arrested on Thursday and remanded to jail custody. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete", Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.
He said "we had received a complaint from a woman constable that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same". A case was lodged against Jha at the Buddha colony police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the SSP said.
