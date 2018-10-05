GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Patna Constable Held for Uploading Obscene Video on Porn Site

The matter came to light after Patna police received a complaint from a woman, who alleged that she was featured in the MMS clip on a porn site.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Patna Constable Held for Uploading Obscene Video on Porn Site
Representative image
Loading...
Patna: A constable here was arrested for allegedly uploading an obscene video of a woman police personnel on a porn site, the police said.

"The accused constable Mithilesh Kumar Jha - who was posted at the Police Lines - was arrested on Thursday and remanded to jail custody. Further action will be taken after the investigation is complete", Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Manu Maharaj said.

He said "we had received a complaint from a woman constable that Jha had uploaded an obscene MMS clip on a porn site and alleged that she featured in the same". A case was lodged against Jha at the Buddha colony police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, the SSP said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...