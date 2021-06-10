Patna Cops Attacked by Liquor Mafia’s Family for Trying to Conduct Raid at Their House

A team of Patna police that went to conduct a raid on the house of a liquor mafia in Digha’s Vikas Nagar area, on Wednesday, were allegedly attacked by the mafia and his family members.

During the alleged assault, the uniforms of two policemen were torn. The family members managed to free the mafia Vikas Kumar from the custody of the police, but cops got hold of his accomplice, Manoj Dubey. Police have also recovered 20 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Dubey belongs to Arrah city of Bhojpur and lived in the state capital in rented accommodation.

Police said Kumar is the nephew of the former Pradhan and lives in Vikas Nagar. Teams have been formed to nab him.

Police got the information that the duo had ordered a large consignment of liquor at their hideouts. They are now conducting searches for those spots in order to recover the liquor.

Bihar banned liquor in April 2016 and since then more than 3.46 lakh people have been arrested till February this year for violating the law. Around 5,000 among them were arrested from Punjab, Haryana, and Jharkhand for supplying liquor in the dry state. During the last five years, around 53 lakh litres of country-made liquor and nearly 97 lakh litres of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) have been seized.

Earlier this year, the prohibition and registration department minister Sunil Kumar had ordered to increase the pressure on liquor barons by conducting raids and arresting them in and outside the state. The government has also claimed to be taking action against the cops and excise officers to neutralize their clandestine operations.

On the other hand, the police are now going to tighten the noose around those lodged in the jails in Patna. The SSP has recently ordered all the 11 DSPs and SDPOs of the district to send a proposal to frame charges against notorious criminals who are going to get bail. This step has been taken in order to ensure that the accused do not indulge in criminal activities after stepping out on bail.

