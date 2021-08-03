Patna Doctor Gives Expired Injection to BDO, FIR Registered

A case of giving expired injections and medicines to patients has come to light from a clinic run by a well-known surgeon in the posh Boring Road locality of Patna, the capital of Bihar. The Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dighwara block in Saran district, Ajit Kumar visited the hospital on Monday to consult the doctor for stomach pain. After examining the BDO the doctor asked him to take an injection. Ajit Kumar bought the injection from the medical store of the clinic and the compounder administered him the injection.

After taking the injection the condition of the BDO started deteriorating. When the family members of Ajit Kumar checked the injection packet they found that the injection had expired. The matter was informed to Patna District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Sharma. Immediately a police team raided the clinic. More expired medicines and injections were confiscated when a team of the Drugs Department reached the clinic.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed by the BDO in SK Puri police station regarding the matter. “The doctors are equally responsible in this whole matter”, said an official of the Drugs Department official. After the incident, the District Magistrate of Patna has formed a team of the Drugs Department to conduct a large-scale raid in the capital to investigate the alleged distribution of expired drugs. The district magistrate of Patna said, “The business of playing with the lives of patients should be stopped.”

