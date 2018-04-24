Patna Girl Foils Robbery Attempt by 10 Men, Police Say She Deserves Gallantry Award

A young medical student turned out to be the hero of a midnight heist planned by almost a dozen robbers in Patna on Monday.While her father who runs a nursing home attached to the residence lost Rs 60,000 and some jewellery in the process, Nitika Jha, on the other hand earned some praises for her presence of mind and swift actions. They even said that they would recommend her name for the gallantry awards.Dr HK Jha runs a nursing home in Rupaspur area which was targeted by the miscreants on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They entered the premises on the pretext of treating one of their associates.While three of them threatened the patients and attendants with firearms, two others entered the residence. First they entered Nitika’s room and then moved into the main bedroom which is when Nitika slipped under the bed of a patient in the general ward of the nursing home.She immediately dialed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj using a patient’s mobile phone. The SSP alerted Rupaspur police station and a police team soon surrounded the building. Three of the miscreants surrendered before the police while seven of their associates managed to flee.HK Jha said that Rs 60,000 cash and some jewellery was missing. However, the SSP said that the others would also be nabbed soon as the police have a definite lead on their location.