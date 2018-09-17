English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patna HC Pulls up CBI for Not Forming Fresh SIT in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Cases
Patna High Court on Monday pulled up CBI for not complying with its order to constitute a fresh SIT to probe the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home rape cases.
File photo: Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur. (PTI Photo)
Patna High Court on Monday pulled up CBI for not complying with its August 29 order of constituting a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home rape cases.
A bench of Chief Justice MR Shah fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing and asked CBI to inform the court about the progress in implementing its earlier order. The court has received a second progress report submitted by the CBI.
On August 29, the bench of Justices MR Shah and Ravi Ranjan pulled up CBI over its “unsatisfactory explanation” on how an SP rank officer probing the Muzaffarpur case was transferred midway into the investigations.
The court had said CBI special director Rakesh Asthana should reconstitute an investigation team and inform the court on September 17.
On August 21, CBI transferred JP Mishra, an SP rank officer who was investigating the case. He was replaced by Devendra Singh who was part of CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau in Lucknow.
The court had questioned how an officer tasked with cases in Lucknow, Patna and Ranchi can investigate such a sensitive case.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
