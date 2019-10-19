Patna High Court Asks Bihar Govt to Step Up Measures to Prevent Spread of Dengue

Large parts of Patna continue to be affected for over two weeks since heavy rainfall led to floods in Bihar.

Concerned with reports of people suffering from dengue, post-rain showers, the Patna High Court on Friday directed the state government to take up urgent steps to combat the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue and other diseases spreading mosquitoes including malaria, chikungunya, zika virus, Yellow fever among others breed in stagnant water. These mosquitoes become active during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

A division bench of Justice Shivaji Pandey and Justice Partha Sarathi passed the order while hearing to several writ petitions filed by a number of parties drawing the High Court's attention to the devastation caused in Patna following three days of incessant rainfall in September.

The court said the people of Patna are facing the problem of water-logging in some parts and also some newspapers have reported that people are suffering from dengue. It also said, "One member of the bar has already died of dengue fever which is a serious matter."

The Patna High Court was referring to the death of advocate Rajiv Lochan on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital for symptoms similar to dengue.

However, the state government has denied reports of any deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease even though it has acknowledged a spike in dengue cases in the month of October.

The High Court has also ordered the state government to ensure that water is being drained out of areas affected by floods. Municipal Corporation has been asked to take adequate measure to prevent spreading of dengue on a "war-footing".

The court also said that it is expected that the municipal corporation ensure that garbage is removed from different places of Patna without delay. It said garbage littered in city is causing great harm to the people, leading to spread of the menace of dengue.

The writ plea also mentioned that helplines set up by the authorities being unresponsive, to which the court directed the state government as well as the municipal corporation to "show sensitivity" by answering the phone calls and giving proper responses.

The court also said that names and phone numbers of officials concerned should be displayed on the website and published in newspapers.

Emphasising that the festival season in round the corner, the Patna High Court noted that as the Chhath puja would be celebrated on October 31, 2019, it expects that the ghats are restored so that devotees can visit their without any difficulties to offer prayers.

The Patna High Court has will further hear the matter after four weeks and directed the state government to submit a detailed counter-affidavit stating, among other things, details of officials responsible for and contractors awarded work of cleaning of sewer lines and drains, preventive measures being taken in the wake of forecast of heavy rain showers and the money spent on unclogging of the drains.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.