English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Patna High Court Pulls up CBI Over Transfer of Cop Investigating Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case
The CBI also faced the ire of the court for seeking more time to submit the progress report and coming unprepared for the hearing.
News18 creatives/Mir Suhail
Loading...
Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the CBI for transferring a senior police officer investigating Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal case just days before the first progress report was supposed to be submitted.
The CBI also faced the ire of the court for seeking more time to submit the progress report and coming unprepared for the hearing.
The bench of Chief Justice MR Shah and Ravi Ranjan gave a dressing-down to a junior lawyer came to represent the CBI as its counsel Vipin Bihari Sinha was not present. Quoting reports in the media about possible raids, searches and seizures, the court asked “How reports are getting leaked. This is a serious issue”.
The CBI transferred SP rank officer JP Mishra on August, 21, just two days before the agency was supposed to brief the HC about progress in Muzaffarpur case and handed the task to Devendra Singh who was serving in crime branch at Lucknow.
“What was the need to transfer a senior officer just few weeks after starting investigation. Why it was done?" the court asked. It also told the CBI to furnish the details of investigation on the next hearing on August 27.
Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar had on July26, handed over the investigation to CBI into rapes and torture of minor girls at a government sponsored 'Balika Grih', run by main accused Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.
However, just three weeks after starting the probe, the transfer of JP Mishra came as a surprise and the opposition cried foul alleging meddling in the probe by vested interests.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accused CM Nitish Kumar of trying to scuttle the probe in order to save high profile leaders.
Also Watch
The CBI also faced the ire of the court for seeking more time to submit the progress report and coming unprepared for the hearing.
The bench of Chief Justice MR Shah and Ravi Ranjan gave a dressing-down to a junior lawyer came to represent the CBI as its counsel Vipin Bihari Sinha was not present. Quoting reports in the media about possible raids, searches and seizures, the court asked “How reports are getting leaked. This is a serious issue”.
The CBI transferred SP rank officer JP Mishra on August, 21, just two days before the agency was supposed to brief the HC about progress in Muzaffarpur case and handed the task to Devendra Singh who was serving in crime branch at Lucknow.
“What was the need to transfer a senior officer just few weeks after starting investigation. Why it was done?" the court asked. It also told the CBI to furnish the details of investigation on the next hearing on August 27.
Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar had on July26, handed over the investigation to CBI into rapes and torture of minor girls at a government sponsored 'Balika Grih', run by main accused Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.
However, just three weeks after starting the probe, the transfer of JP Mishra came as a surprise and the opposition cried foul alleging meddling in the probe by vested interests.
Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accused CM Nitish Kumar of trying to scuttle the probe in order to save high profile leaders.
So after Bihar Governor, CM Nitish also got CBI SP transferred. Tomorrow he wud hv submitted progress report on #MuzaffarpurShelterHome mass rape case in Highcourt.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 22, 2018
The investigation was reaching to “Patna Sir” mentioned in Brajesh Thakur dairy.
Chacha, wait & watch, Who’s he? pic.twitter.com/Joi9gFyjwy
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Watch: A Different Eid in Lucknow
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
- 'Pukka Muslim' Boy Who Tore India's Flag in Viral Video Turns Out to be 'Hindu Prankster'
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...