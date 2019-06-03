Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: Application for Personal Assistant Open till June 11, Check Direct Link

The online applications and registration process will remain open till June 11, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: Application for Personal Assistant Open till June 11, Check Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)
Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: The Patna High Court has released application form for the post of Personal Assistant on its official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The online applications and registration process will remain open till June 11, 2019. However, registered candidates can login to their candidate account till June 16 for uploading the scanned photograph, signature of the candidate, filling in Bank reference number and obtaining print-out of the application form. But, no new registration for Patna High Court PA openings will be accepted during this time. In its official recruitment circular, the Patna High Court has planned to recruit as many as 131 Personal Assistant. In this brief write-up, we have included all the vital information for applying to Patna High Court Recruitment 2019 so as to ease your way out.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Personal Assistant
Candidates should have passed graduation from a recognized University.

However, law graduates will be preferred. Candidates should have passed certificate course of English Shorthand, English Typing and they must have minimum speed of 80 and 40 words per minute in it, respectively.
Age of candidates should be from 21 to 35 years
Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: Application form for Personal Assistant

The application can be filled through this link http://patnahighcourt.gov.in/EXAM/PA2019/ApplyPA2019.aspx. Provide the asked details, pay the application fee and upload the required documents. Submit the form online and take a printout for future reference. The application form is accepted only in online format, other mode of submission of form stands to cancellation. Candidates from general/BC/EBC category have to pay Rs.700/ as application fee. Whereas, SC/ST candidates and PH candidates Rs.350, Rs 175 respectively.
Patna High Court Recruitment 2019: Selection

Selection of candidates will be decided on their performance in shorthand and English typing test speed. Their marks in English grammar test and interview will also be taken into account.

 
