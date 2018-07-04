Patna Hospital Invites Men for Posts Reserved for Females, Recruitment Process Under Cloud

A premier hospital in Bihar’s capital Patna has called male candidates as well for the next round of recruitment process against vacancies reserved for female candidates only.This has outraged other eligible male candidates who are now accusing Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) of foul play and malpractice in the recruitment process. An employee of the Hospital, on the condition of anonymity, alleged irregularities in the earlier recruitment as well.News18 has the copy of the scrutinised list of candidates who have been called for the next round of examination on July 8.In March this year IGIMS invited applications for various posts, including that of Radiology technician. As per the advertisement all three posts were reserved for female candidates, one each from Unreserved (UR), Extremely Backward Class (EBC) and Scheduled Class category.On June 18, a list of 33 candidates was uploaded on the website of the hospital who were selected for the next round of examination. It also contained the names of five male applicants which shocked other eligible male candidates who found themselves deprived of the opportunity as they chose not to apply considering the advertisement clearly invited applications from female candidates only.Reacting to the news, IGIMS superintendent Manish Mandal said, “Central government rule allows to consider applications received from male candidates if no one had applied from the reserved category.”When asked why it was not mentioned in the advertisement, he said, “It should have been done.” Quoting Examination Controller Rajesh Yadav, he said, “We did not invite applications from male candidates. But when such applications were received, we conferred the rule book which says other candidates can be considered if no one has applied from the category for which the posts are reserved.”He had no answer when asked in which reserved category the administration did not receive any application from female candidates.Moreover a source in the IGIMS administration refuted his claims and said the list itself consisted female candidates from all three categories (UR, EBC & SC).Dinesh Kumar, studying MSc in radiology from a Ghaziabad college, told News18 that he along with hundreds of other candidates met the criteria but did not apply simply because these posts were reserved for female candidates.Alleging foul play, he said, “Even many eligible candidates who completed their course from IGIMS itself did not apply. This raises suspicion on the whole recruitment process.”