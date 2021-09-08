Patna Man, Missing Since Monday, Found Dead Near Park, Friend Questioned

A body of a 30-year-old man was found near a park in Bihar’s capital Patna on Tuesday. The youth was shot dead and his body was disposed of near the park, said Bihar Police.

According to Patna Police, the youth’s body was first spotted by morning walkers who visit the Kumhrar Park that comes under Agamkuan police station jurisdiction. “The Agamkuan Police was informed about the youth’s body,” said Patna Police.

A senior officer stationed at the Agamkuan police station told the media that they rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) for postmortem. “It seems that the youth was murdered somewhere else and his body was disposed of near the park,” added the officer.

The officer further told the media that during their probe they have learnt that no bullet sound was heard by people residing near the park.

“The youth has been identified as Raman Kumar Gupta, a resident of Teachers Colony under Agamkuan police station jurisdiction,” said the officer.

According to the officer, the victim was identified by his father later in the day. “Raman’s father Ramesh Kumar Gupta had come down to the police station to lodge a missing complaint. He told us that his son had gone missing since Monday evening,” added the officer.

Ramesh, after identifying the body, complained with the police against Raman’s friend. “One Adharsh Raj has been accused for the murder by the victim’s father,” added the officer.

“As per the complaint we detained Adarsh for questioning. He told us that he learnt about his death from us and he had not seen the victim for the last few days,” added the police officer.

The police officer further added that they are scrutinising the CCTV placed in and around the park to identify the criminals behind the murder.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here