Patna Metro Rail Project: Underground Stations to be Constructed at These Places

Route for the underground metro in Bihar’s capital Patna has been allotted. Under this route, the underground metro stations will be made at Rajendra Nagar, Moin-Ul_Haq stadium, Patna university, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani. A period of three years has been allotted for the completion of the metro rail project. According to reports, the metro station will also be constructed in Patna’s university science college campus under the metro project.

Heavy civil infrastructure business under Larsen and Toubro construction is handling the metro rail project. L&T has been granted permission by DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) for the construction of the underground metro under the first phase of Patna MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System).

At least 12 stations will be constructed under the North-South Corridor Metro Project of Patna metro. These stations will be at a distance of 1.5 kilometres between Patna junction and Bairia. The stations considered under this project after Patna Junction are Aakashvani, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna university and Premchand rangshala.

Rajendranagar, Nalanda medical college, Kumhrar and Gandhi Setu have also been considered. Zero Mile Patna bus stop and ISBT have also been included. As of now an elevated metro is being constructed from ISBT to Malahi Pakri chowk.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had awarded two important construction projects for phase 1 of Patna metro to Larsen & Toubro and YFC-MCL JV.

Larsen & Toubro were awarded the 8-kilometre Rajendra Nagar – Patna Junction Railway Station stretch of Line-2. This stretch included six underground stations.

The 8-kilometre portion of 14.05-kilometre line 2 will join a ramp near Rajendra Nagar with Patna junction railway station. This line will be joined via twin tunnels and 6 underground stations.

The second civil construction contract is being handled by YFC-MCLJV. This company will be handling the 4 km Danapur- Patliputra ramp. They will also be handling the 4 km Mithapur ramp- KhemniChak elevated stations on Line 1.

