Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to Operate with Tejas Rakes from Today; Check Details

The Rajendra Nagar Terminal-New Delhi Rajdhani Express is all to operate with the modern state-of-the-art Tejas rakes from today, September 1. The special Rajdhani express train, with Tejas rakes equipped with hi-tech safety and comfort features, is the third Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

According to a press release by the East Central Railway (ECR), these Tejas rakes with enhanced smart features is equipped with an automatic plug indoor system and all the entrance gates is controlled centrally. For passengers’ safety, all the entrance gates will be closed before running the train.

Each coach of this Tejas rake, with CCTV cameras, has also been fitted with 2 LCDs to give travel information like next station, distance remaining, arrival/departure time, delay, and security-related messages.

With an attractive interior design, comfortable berths and reading lights have been provided to passengers for a comfortable travel experience. Roller blinds have been installed in all coaches instead of curtains, which makes cleaning easier. Dustbins have been also placed in each compartment. The fire alarm system has been fitted in all the coaches of the train.

In AC two-tier and three-tier coaches, the side lower berth has been modified to make it a single bed. Mobile charging points have been given to all coaches. Network video recorders have been installed in each coach.

All the coaches of the train have been equipped with bio-vacuum toilets. Toilets are equipped with odour control systems that will help in maintaining good hygiene. Water level sensors have been installed in toilets to indicate water availability on a real-time basis. An infant-care seat has also been provided in the toilet to provide convenience to women passengers travelling with a small child.

