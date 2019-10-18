Patna Records 5-fold Increase in Dengue Cases After Floods in Bihar

The floods in Bihar have resulted in an increase of dengue, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases. Ever since the city has faced the floods, the officials have registered a jump in the number of dengue and chikungunya cases in the state this year.

In the three-day special camp held at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), as many as 340 people from Patna were found positive for dengue, The Times of India reported.

A health official said, “We cannot deny that the dengue cases are alarmingly high this year. In fact, 2,022 people were tested dengue positive last year. There was surge in dengue cases from mid-October to mid-November. This year, dengue has spread its tentacles in the state much earlier.”

Manoj Kumar, executive director of State Health Society, also admitted that dengue cases were comparatively higher this year. He said, “There is no denying the fact that cases of dengue have increased this year. We are taking all precautionary measures to tackle the disease.” However, he also informed the daily about the initiatives taken in order to deal with the menace. He added, “The Health department has procured 60 additional machines for spraying chemicals to control larvae. Free check-up is conducted at 26 health camps and 22 urban primary health centres.”

Not just dengue, there has also been a sharp rise in chikungunya cases in the state. As per the data shared by the state health department, a total of 157 people were tested positive for chikungunya virus till Monday. These cases have 139 cases reported from Patna alone. The previous year, only 90 cases of chikungunya were reported in the state till October 14, which including 58 cases from Patna.

While a total of 375 cases were diagnosed with dengue in the state till October 14 last year, this yearthe number has seen a five-fold increase, reaching as high as 1,757 dengue positive cases. The maximum number of cases was reported from the state capital, this year. Last year, only 264 patients were diagnosed with dengue in the city till October 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.