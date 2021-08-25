Patna Residents to Get Vegetables at Doorstep With ‘Tarkari Express Service’

Bihar Cooperation Minister Subhash Singh on Tuesday launched Tarkari Express, a service to deliver vegetables to the Patna residents at their doorstep at half the market prices. The vegetables, obtained directly from the farmers’ fields, will reach all the neighbourhoods of Patna within a span of a few hours on e-rickshaws.

The service has been named Tarkari Express Service, where ‘tarkari’ stands for vegetables. This scheme is part of the Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Federation Limited’s drive to provide higher rates to the farmers and cheaper vegetables to the people following the ‘farm-to-table formula.

For this, as many as 10 permanent outlets have also been set up in all the major markets of the state capital. Singh said that 10 e-rickshaws have been purchased in lieu of mobile outlets. These vehicles will be used to go around every nook and corner of the city and deliver the ‘tarkari’ to people.

At present, vegetables are being bought and sold in the market by farmers of 18 districts from Tirhut Sangh Motihari, Green Union Patna, and Mithila Sangh Darbhanga. The Motihari Union is also selling vegetables online through Bezfed. These unions, along with the Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Federation, will jointly provide this service to the people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here