Patna Sahib Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP Leading

Patna Sahib (Patna Saheb, Patna City) (पटना साहिब), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Patna district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Patna. Patna Sahib is part of 30. Patna Sahib Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,55,627 eligible electors, of which 1,85,744 were male, 1,69,521 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,39,980 eligible electors, of which 1,83,332 were male, 1,56,632 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,875 eligible electors, of which 1,61,013 were male, 1,31,862 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Patna Sahib in 2015 was 104. In 2010, there were 25.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating Santosh Mehta of RJD by a margin of 2,792 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.89% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Nand Kishore Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Parvej Ahmad of INC by a margin of 65,337 votes which was 48.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 68.07% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 184. Patna Sahib Assembly segment of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Patna Sahib Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Patna Sahib are: Dr. Ramanand Yadav (RJD), Satyendra Kumar Singh (BJP), Sunil Kumar (BSP), Ajeet Kumar Singh (PP), Gajendra Kumar (SKBP), Dinanath Paswan (PPID), Dharmendra Singh (BMF), Raj Kishor Prasad (BMP), Vinay Kumar (BPCP), Vinay Singh (SKVP), Shyam Karn Mistri (SWMP), Sachchidanand Singh (JAP), Ajit Kumar (IND), Gajendra Kumar (IND), Dhirendra Kumar (IND), Rakesh Sharma (IND), Shakti Paswan (IND), Sanjeet Kumar (IND), Sudhir Kumar Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.22%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.29%, while it was 45.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 184. Patna Sahib constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 314. In 2010 there were 289 polling stations.

Extent:

184. Patna Sahib constituency comprises of the following areas of Patna district of Bihar: Patna Sahib. It shares an inter-state border with Patna.

Patna Sahib seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Patna Sahib is 32.25 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Patna Sahib is: 25°35'30.5"N 85°11'40.9"E.

