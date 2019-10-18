Patna Sees Spurt in Dengue, Chikungunya and Diarrhoea Cases Post Bihar Floods, Waterlogging

Following the dreadful flood and the worst-ever waterlogging in Bihar, the state is witnessing an increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya. Apart from vector-borne diseases, cases of diarrhea have also been on the rise in Bihar.

The government agencies have largely been blamed for the negligence and have been urged to take urgent steps to ensure regular fogging and speedy cleanliness drive.

On Sunday, hundreds of people with placards in their hands protested outside the residence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, shouting slogans against him and the state government for its failure to help them during days of waterlogging.

The protestors were primarily from the posh Rajendra Nagar area, the colony worst hit by waterlogging between September 29 and October 7, Newsclick reported.

Dengue has spread to nearly 80 residential localities in Patna till date. Also, fresh dengue cases are being reported from new localities. Till Saturday, the number of dengue positive cases was 1,135 in Patna alone, while the total number of dengue cases reported in the state was 1,579.

Cases of diarrhoea and chikungunya are also reportedly increasing in Patna. Till last Tuesday, 76 chikungunya cases were reported. The number went up to 90 on Thursday and 110 on Saturday. More than 100 children with diarrhoea were treated in the government-run hospital in the past two days.

According to a senior police official here, more than a dozen police personnel, including a police officer, three police inspectors and police constables have been suffering from dengue fever in Patna.

Meanwhile, Patna Mayor Sita Sahu told the media that she had issued instructions for regular fogging and spraying in localities that were affected by waterlogging.

Principal Secretary of health department, Sanjay Kumar, claimed that government had been providing free dengue tests in different hospitals and health camps had been set up in residential localities. He said a team of experts from the Centre had found no cause for concern from water-borne disease in localities hit by waterlogging.

