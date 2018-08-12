Patna Shelter Home Inmates Undergo Medical Examination Amid Tight Security

The inmates of Asra shelter home in Patna, which was raided by the police on Saturday, underwent a medical examination on Sunday in the presence of the civil surgeon.The senior superintendent of police (SSP), district magistrate (DM) and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), who reached the shelter home with police force, are questioning the staff of the facility at present. The gates of the shelter home have been shut and there is large police presence outside to avoid a law and order situation.Close on the heels of horrific revelations of rapes at a state-run shelter in Muzaffarpur, police had raided the Asra home in Patna after receiving complaints that a 50-year-old man named Ram Nagina Singh alias Banarasi, who lived nearby, was trying to persuade the inmates to flee in exchange for gifts.Two girls from the state-run shelter home were brought dead to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Saturday, hours after Banarasi was arrested.Sources said prime facie it appeared the functionaries of the Asra shelter home, which is run by the social welfare department in Patna’s Nepali Nagar area, concealed the deaths from the police.