Patna Shelter Home Treasurer Known for Ties to JDU, RJD Arrested After Death of 2 Inmates

The secretary Chirantan Kumar and treasurer Manisha Dayal, who run the state-run Aasra shelter home for women with mental disabilities in Patna, were arrested on Monday over their links with the death of two inmates.They were taken into custody on Sunday evening amid reports of negligence on their part in providing medical treatment to the two deceased girls.They have now been sent to three days’ police remand for further interrogation.Naushma alias Babli (40) and Poonam Bharti (18) died under mysterious circumstances at the Patna shelter home weeks after the shocking case of rape, assault and death at the Muzzafarpur shelter home, triggering further criticism for the state administration.Preliminary investigation suggested that the two women died because of lack of proper medical treatment.Patna police has filed a case against four people while two officials of NGO Anumaya Human Resources Foundation are already in police custody.The Aasra shelter home was opened in May and at present, there are 70 inmates living in this facility.Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said that the arrested officials of the shelter home had neither informed the police, nor the social welfare department officials about the deaths.Also, police said that they are looking for a doctor and a nurse who treated the two deceased women at the shelter home. Preliminary investigation suggests that they died because proper medical treatment was not administered to them at the required time.It seems that there is no end to controversy surrounding the Nitish Kumar government. Recently, Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had to resign over the links of her husband with Brajesh Thakur, the Muzaffarpur shelter home case accused.Now, to further embarrassment of the state government, a photograph of Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak with Manisha Dayal, treasurer of Aasra has surfaced.Rajak has clarified that he is a social figure and meets various people. The photograph in question is widely being circulating on social media with many alleging that Dayal’s NGO enjoys a backing from the state minister. Shyam Rajak, who is a sitting MLA, defended himself by saying that he met Manisha at a charity cricket tournament.Her pictures with former RJD minister Shivchandra Ram and RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has also been creating a lot of controversy on social media. The RJD is yet to react on these pictures.Manisha Dayal, the treasurer of the Aasra shelter home, is very active in the Patna social circle and also owns an event management company in the Bihar capital.She runs various NGO’s, which have been getting government funding since 2010. Manisha is associated with NGOs like Anumaya Human Resource Foundation, Aatma Foundation, Bhama Shah Foundation, Sparsh Dedix Research Society and Nav Nirvity Foundation.Manisha has been actively organizing the corporate cricket league in Patna under the banner of Anumaya foundation, which has also helped her build political connections.Her event management company has been organising beauty pageants in Bihar, attended by high-profile politicians and bureaucrats.Police investigation in the deaths at Aasra shelter home is expected to throw more big names as Dayal shares a close relationship with many political leaders and bureaucrats, who have been involved with her NGOs.