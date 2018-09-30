English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patna Doctor's Son Kidnapped, Stabbed to Death by 3 Friends for ‘Harassing’ Girl
City Superintendent of Police (West) Ravindra Kumar said Satyam, a student of class 10, was kidnapped three days ago while returning home from a coaching institute. He was stabbed to death the same evening.
Image for representation.
Patna: A 15-year-boy was kidnapped and brutally stabbed to death here by three of his friends for harassing one the friend's girlfriend. The police on Sunday arrested three boys for the kidnap and murder.
One of the accused has confessed that the three of them had plotted to kill the boy because he used to harass and tease his girlfriend and other girls in the area.
"Satyam, is a student of class 10, was kidnapped three days ago while returning home from a coaching institute. He was stabbed to death the same evening," said City Superintendent of Police (West) Ravindra Kumar.
Satyam's body was found in a bush behind the boundary wall of RPS College under Rupaspur police station area of the capital city, Kumar said.
Satyam, who is the son of a homeopathy doctor of Aparna Bank Colony in Danapur, had gone for coaching classes on September 27 but did not return home after which a police complaint was lodged.
His parents received a phone call the following day from the kidnappers who demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom, the SP said adding that the boy was already killed by then.
Police launched raids in the area after tracing the phone calls and arrested three youths from a village Rupaspur police station area.
The abductors, who were Satyam's friends, took him to the bushes behind the college boundary wall and gave him some intoxicants, the SP said.
The accused stabbed the boy to death after he lost consciousness.
Police have also recovered two knives suspected to have been used in the killing from the spot of murder, he said.
(With agency inputs)
