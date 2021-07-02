Patna Transport Department Officer's Assests Worth Rs 4 Crore 52 Lakh To Be Confiscated

The monitoring court in Patna has passed an order to confiscate the assets worth Rs 4 crore 52 lakhs belonging to Transport Department Sub Inspector Arjun Prasad. Prasad was found guilty of illegally acquiring the assets. The application to confiscate the assets under the name of Prasad was filed on May 20, 2014, by the Special Public Prosecutor for Monitoring.

Now, after seven years, the monitoring court has asked the concerned authority to seize a building in Digha, 15 trucks, and other properties registered under Prasad’s name. On March 23, 2013, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau filed a complaint of disproportionate assets against the Transport Department’s sub-inspector. Under the complaint, the bureau mentioned the disproportionate assets worth 4 crores 74 lakhs under Prasad’s name.

Rajesh Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor Surveillance, has said that the Patna monitoring court has ordered the “confiscation of the building, 15 vehicles, and insurance policy in Ramjichak Digha.”

It’s been reported that after the ruling by the monitoring court, there is a stir among the people who have illegally acquired properties.

Speaking of land dispute related problems, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had said, “The DM and the SP must hold a joint meeting once in a month to solve only land-related disputes. The SDO and the SDPO will hold a similar joint meeting at the sub-division level once in a fortnight while the circle office and the station house officer once in a week. The officials should take stern actions against those who are found guilty of doing wrongs in the matter of land transfer.”

