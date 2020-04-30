Patna University 2020 Application Window to Open at 4 pm, Check Details at patnauniversity.ac.in

The Patna University will begin its PU 2020 application process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes year on Thursday at 4pm. The application process link will be activated on the official website www.patnauniversity.ac.in

Interested applicants can also access the PU 2020 registration page via this direct link.

A notice on the official website of the university states, “Online submission of application form for admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including self financing courses is likely to begin from 30-April-2020. Check Academic Calendar (Admission 2020-21) . Any attempt to fill application before this date will be rejected/invalid”.

The classes will begin from August 24. The last date of submitting the form for any of the courses including diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate is June 20, while the last date of admission is August 14, the circular stated.

Students can submit their application of re-admission from July 1 onwards. Those who are taking admission and re-admission under quota can do so latest by August 20 and those taking under casual vacancy can apply latest by September 15.

The induction meeting of the university will start from August 17 and will go on till August 22.

PU 2020 Application Process: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna University

Step 2: Look for Apply online and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Read the Academic brochure for 2020-21 carefully and fill up the application form once the link is activated.

