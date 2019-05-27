Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Patna University Releases BA Admit Card 2019 at puonline.co.in

The Patna University Common Entrance Test PUCET 2019 Examination for Bachelor of Arts is scheduled to be held on May 29.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Patna University Releases BA Admit Card 2019 at puonline.co.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Patna University Admit Card 2019 Released | The Patna University has released the PU Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card 2019, PUCET BA Admit Card 2019 today (May 25). The Patna University Admit Card 2019 for Bachelor of Arts course is released at the official website puonline.co.in (http://www.puonline.co.in/). The Patna University Common Entrance Test PUCET 2019 Examination for Bachelor of Arts is scheduled to be held on May 29. Further, an active window is also live for download of PU Admit Card 2019, PU BA Admit Card 2019, and the URL for same is http://puonline.co.in/Online/AdmitCard.aspx.

Earlier in the week, the Patna University has released the PU Admit Card 2019 for BFA discipline; the exam for the same is scheduled to be held today at Magadh Mahila College. Similarly, the University also released B.Com admit card for which the exam is scheduled on May 28.

Patna University Admit Card 2019: Steps to Download PUCET BA Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website puonline.co.in or click the direct link

Step 2: Click on link saying download PU BA Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number, mobile number, and captcha code

Step 4: Your PUCET BA Admit Card 2019 will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout of Patna University Admit Card 2019 and check the information printed on it

The test duration of PUCET 2019 entrance examination for BA course is two hours. The PUCET BA question paper will be of 100 marks and each question carries one marks. The proportion of questions from Humanities -Social Science section is 60 marks while that of Current Affairs questions is 40 marks .

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram