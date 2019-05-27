Patna University Releases BA Admit Card 2019 at puonline.co.in

| The Patna University has released the PU Admit Card 2019, PUCET Admit Card 2019, PUCET BA Admit Card 2019 today (May 25). The Patna University Admit Card 2019 for Bachelor of Arts course is released at the official website puonline.co.in (http://www.puonline.co.in/). The Patna University Common Entrance Test PUCET 2019 Examination for Bachelor of Arts is scheduled to be held on May 29. Further, an active window is also live for download of PU Admit Card 2019, PU BA Admit Card 2019, and the URL for same is http://puonline.co.in/Online/AdmitCard.aspx.Earlier in the week, the Patna University has released the PU Admit Card 2019 for BFA discipline; the exam for the same is scheduled to be held today at Magadh Mahila College. Similarly, the University also released B.Com admit card for which the exam is scheduled on May 28.Patna University Admit Card 2019: Steps to Download PUCET BA Admit CardStep 1: Visit the official website puonline.co.in or click the direct linkStep 2: Click on link saying download PU BA Admit Card 2019Step 3: Enter your registration number, mobile number, and captcha codeStep 4: Your PUCET BA Admit Card 2019 will be displayedStep 5: Take a printout of Patna University Admit Card 2019 and check the information printed on itThe test duration of PUCET 2019 entrance examination for BA course is two hours. The PUCET BA question paper will be of 100 marks and each question carries one marks. The proportion of questions from Humanities -Social Science section is 60 marks while that of Current Affairs questions is 40 marks .