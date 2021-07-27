Patna Woman Arrested For Killing Husband With Help of Lover

A woman from the Masaurhi area near Patna in Bihar has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her lover. The woman after killing her husband went to the local police station to lodge a complaint to prove her innocence.

The accused named Rekha Devi, a resident of Sati Sthan Mohalla in Masaurhi, committed the crime along with her alleged lover. Their illicit relationship is said to be the reason behind the crime. However, there has been no confirmation from the police regarding this.

After killing her husband the woman reached the Masaurhi police stations in a distressed state reached police station to lodge a complaint about the murder of her husband. She was inconsolable at the police station. However, all her tricks fell flat once police started the investigation. The police reached the crime scene and took the body into possession. Once police came to know that the wife was behind the murder she was arrested.

Rekha Devi initially tried to evade questions, but ultimately gave in and confessed to her crime. The ‘friend’ of the accused, one Mohammad Naushad, who is a resident of Kashmirganj, has also been nabbed on the basis of the woman’s confession. Faced with stringent questioning, the co-accused Naushad told the police that he, along with Devi, killed her husband Ajay Kumar Giri by stabbing him repeatedly with a knife. At present, the interrogation of the duo is going on. The details of the case will only be made public after the full information is received.

