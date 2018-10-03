English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Patna Woman Gang-Raped While Taking Bath in Ganga, Video Uploaded on Social Media
The woman was dragged out of the river and the two men took turns to rape her.
Patna: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Patna while she was taking bath in the Ganga on Monday, the police said. The accused also recorded the incident, which was later shared on social media.
The woman was dragged out of the river and the two men took turns to rape her. Police have arrested two people, identified as Shivpujan Mahto and Vishal, accused in the case.
In the video woman can be seen pleading with the accused and asking them to consider the “sanctity” of Ganga River. But the accused did not budge and threatened her.
The video was later shared and made viral on WhatsApp.
However, the woman did not file a police complaint. The police swung into action after they came across the viral video of the crime.
Mahto, a driver by profession, was arrested while he was driving from Patna to Barh. A minor girl, whom he had lured into accompanying him, was also rescued, the police said. The other accused, Vishal was apprehended on Wednesday morning.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
