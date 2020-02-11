Patparganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ravinder Singh Negi from BJP is leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Patparganj (पटपड़गंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Patparganj is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,31,310 eligible electors, of which 1,28,224 were male, 1,03,081 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Patparganj in 2020 is 803.91.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Patparganj, there are a total of 3512 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,14,368 eligible electors, of which 1,21,069 were male, 93,253 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,183 eligible electors, of which 1,06,698 were male, 82,423 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,59,909 eligible electors, of which 89,470 were male, 70,377 female.

The number of service voters in Patparganj in 2015 was 30. In 2013, there were 55 and in 2008 there were 62.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Manish Sisodia of AAP won in this seat by defeating Vinod Kumar Binny of BJP by a margin of 28,791 votes which was 20.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.64% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Manish Sisodia of AAP won in this seat defeating Nakul Bhardwaj of BJP by a margin of 11,476 votes which was 9.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 41.53% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Anil Kumar of INC won in this seat defeating Nakul Bhardwaj of BJP by a margin of 663 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.4% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 57. Patparganj Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.28%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.48%, while it was 63.95% in 2013. In 2008, 54.58% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -4.2%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 197 polling stations in 57. Patparganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 193. In 2013 there were 180 polling stations and in 2008, there were 170.

Extent:

57. Patparganj constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 69 (Part) Ward No. 69 (Urban) Gharonda Neemka Bangar alias Patpar Ganj (Census Town) Samas Pur (Part) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 67 (Part) & 69 (Part) Chilla Saroda Khadar Village. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 72 (Part) EB No. 5-172 and 201-216. 4 municipal wards (Mandawali, Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Patpar Ganj) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Patparganj is 5.52 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110091, 110092

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Patparganj is: 28°36'46.8"N 77°19'45.8"E.

