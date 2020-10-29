Patriarchy Not A Male-female Thing, Says 'Kaali Khuhi' Director Terrie Samundra

New Delhi: Patriarchy is a “deep-rooted blueprint” that people adhere to right from birth and it affects both women and men, believes “Kaali Khuhi” director Terrie Samundra. In her feature directorial debut, Samundra explores the enduring impact of female foeticide, a malpractice still prevalent in India, through the lens of a horror thriller.

While women being deified as goddesses in a patriarchal society leaves the argument of equality void, men not being allowed to express their vulnerability impedes their overall growth, the Los Angeles-based filmmaker said. “The notion that women are seen as goddesses or put on a pedestal is not true equality because it’s not seeing people as nuanced and complex. It’s not about good versus bad. Women can also be bad as they should be, they should be allowed that. Patriarchy is not a male female thing, it’s a deep-rooted blueprint that we are adhere to from the time we are born. It affects everybody. “If you’re a young boy who is not allowed to express himself or show tenderness, vulnerability or emotion, imagine what it does to you as you grow older. You don’t have the understanding of how to have relationships and how to interact with other humans,” Samundra told .

