Patrolling Intensified in Delhi as Protests Over Citizenship Amendment Act Turn Violent

Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India December 17, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: In view of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia and eastern Delhi, patrolling has been intensified in the city to maintain law and order, police said on Tuesday.

Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.

Meetings have been held with members of Aman Committee, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), police mitras and respectable members of society to discuss the prevailing situation, police said.

"We have urged people to avoid rumours being circulated on various social media platforms and to maintain law and order and peace in the area," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

Pickets have also been installed in sensitive areas to take action against hooligans, if any, he said.

Senior officers from both districts of northwest and outer-north interacted with the people of different areas in this regard, he added.

District cyber cells have also been tasked to monitor the activities of anti-social elements on various social media platforms, the DCP said.

