Patrolling Intensified in Delhi as Protests Over Citizenship Amendment Act Turn Violent
Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India December 17, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: In view of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia and eastern Delhi, patrolling has been intensified in the city to maintain law and order, police said on Tuesday.
Group patrolling has been initiated and pickets erected in outer, north and northwest districts of Delhi, they said.
Meetings have been held with members of Aman Committee, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), police mitras and respectable members of society to discuss the prevailing situation, police said.
"We have urged people to avoid rumours being circulated on various social media platforms and to maintain law and order and peace in the area," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).
Pickets have also been installed in sensitive areas to take action against hooligans, if any, he said.
Senior officers from both districts of northwest and outer-north interacted with the people of different areas in this regard, he added.
District cyber cells have also been tasked to monitor the activities of anti-social elements on various social media platforms, the DCP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'In Solidarity': Sikh Brothers Offering 'Chai' to CAA Protesters is Breaking the Internet
- Can't Sell Conscience: Sushant Singh on Losing TV Show After Attending Protest Against Jamia Violence
- Salman Khan Sometimes Cringes at His Own Work, Says It Makes Him Grow and Work Harder
- Watch: Karnataka Farmer Becomes the 'Desi Bieber' after His 'Baby' Rendition Goes Viral
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start